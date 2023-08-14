Black social change organization raises $1.1M to support Black-led organizations in Baltimore

Since its launch in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested more than $2 million in grants. (File photo)

CLLCTIVLY, a social change organization committed to supporting Black-led organizations, raised $1,125,707 in 24 hours during its fifth annual day of giving, CLLCTIVGIVE.

The program launched during Black Philanthropy Month on Aug. 4. It included a fundraising platform connecting donors and Black-led groups, a speaker series, an awards ceremony and the launch of the Solidarity Awards in conjunction with the Elbow Fund.

Designed to coincide with Black Philanthropy Month, an annual observance dedicated to elevating African American giving, CLLCTIVGIVE emerged as a testament to the power of collective action. Launched in 2019, it has garnered steady support from individual donors, businesses, foundations and community partners. Additionally, the campaign has grown rapidly over the years, raising $5,000 in its first year to more than $1 million in its fifth year.

Through the CLLCTIVGIVE platform, donors were presented with myriad Black-led organizations, each working to address critical issues and effect lasting change in their respective communities.

Since its launch in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested more than $2 million in grants.