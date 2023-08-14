Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Black social change organization raises $1.1M to support Black-led organizations in Baltimore

Daily Record Staff//August 14, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Black social change organization raises $1.1M to support Black-led organizations in Baltimore

Since its launch in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested more than $2 million in grants. (File photo)

Black social change organization raises $1.1M to support Black-led organizations in Baltimore

By Daily Record Staff

//August 14, 2023

CLLCTIVLY, a social change organization committed to supporting Black-led organizations, raised $1,125,707 in 24 hours during its fifth annual day of giving, CLLCTIVGIVE.

The program launched during Black Philanthropy Month on Aug. 4. It included a fundraising platform connecting donors and Black-led groups, a speaker series, an awards ceremony and the launch of the Solidarity Awards in conjunction with the Elbow Fund.

Designed to coincide with Black Philanthropy Month, an annual observance dedicated to elevating African American giving, CLLCTIVGIVE emerged as a testament to the power of collective action. Launched in 2019, it has garnered steady support from individual donors, businesses, foundations and community partners. Additionally, the campaign has grown rapidly over the years, raising $5,000 in its first year to more than $1 million in its fifth year.

Through the CLLCTIVGIVE platform, donors were presented with myriad Black-led organizations, each working to address critical issues and effect lasting change in their respective communities.

Since its launch in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested more than $2 million in grants.

Related Content

Access Holdings raises $805M for build and buy mid-market investments

Access Holdings, a digitally enabled middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, Monday announced it has[...]

August 14, 2023

MacKenzie wins listing for sale of ‘HQ-quality’ office building in Bowie

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC was awarded the exclusive sales listing for 4201 Mitchellville R[...]

August 14, 2023

Baltimore Homecoming names 5 Hero Award winners

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans based around the world[...]

August 14, 2023

NIH zebrafish research included in USPS stamp collection 

A microscopy image created by researchers at the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health researchers is p[...]

August 14, 2023
A Baltimore County police officer works outside a Sky Zone trampoline park in Timonium after shots were fired on Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Man fatally shot inside Maryland trampoline park, police say

A man shot at an indoor trampoline park in Maryland this weekend has died, and a possible suspect has been det[...]

August 14, 2023

Man wanted in his father’s death in Ohio arrested by Maryland police after chase

Maryland police caught, following a brief car chase, a motorist accused in the stabbing death of his father in[...]

August 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland eyes iGaming, prompting fears of more problem gambling

13/8/2023

Judicial discipline panel schedules 4-day hearing for Prince George’s judg[...]

11/8/2023

Under pressure, commission agrees to take second look at approving Towson progra[...]

10/8/2023

Md. Supreme Court defers to state on ammonia regulations for chicken plants

10/8/2023

Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson[...]

9/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home on Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspap[...]

14/8/2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest lawyers to get reli[...]

14/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make infla[...]

14/8/2023
Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Appeals court dismisses motion challenging permits for natural gas pipeline

14/8/2023
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Attorney General Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

11/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar