AT&T expands 5G network in Harford County

AT&T Wednesday announced the Telecommunications giant has added a new 5G site in Bel Air to boost wireless connectivity in Harford County and beyond.

These enhancements will boost expanded connectivity for mobile internet access and bring Band 14 spectrum to the area, a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, a broadband network dedicated for use by first responders and public safety officials.

From 2020 to 2022, AT&T has invested more than $675 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Maryland.