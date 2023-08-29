Jessup-based Acme Paper donates hundreds of backpacks, school supplies

Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated backpacks and school supplies to students at Billie Holiday Elementary School in Baltimore. From left are Joann Straughter, school secretary; Susan Guevarra, assistant principal; Ron Attman, CEO of Acme Paper; David Attman, president of Acme Paper; James Dendinger, Holiday Elementary School principal; and Kori Leach, a community school site specialist with Baltimore City Public Schools; attended the donation event. (Photo courtesy of Acme Paper & Supply Co.)

Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated hundreds of backpacks to several organizations, including Billie Holiday Elementary School in Baltimore.

The backpacks, along with the school supplies provided inside of the bags, will help more than 500 students across the region.

In addition to Billie Holiday Elementary School, backpacks were given to The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and Backpack Buddies in Richmond, Virginia. The donations will help many students in need come prepared for the first day of school with new and appropriate supplies.

In addition to its continued support of local schools and students, Acme Paper has consistently lent their time, talents and dollars to charitable organizations making a difference across the country. Acme Paper’s support spans many industries including numerous health care institutions, the Maryland Food Bank, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and many other local and national charitable organizations.