Music & Arts adding 20th Md. location with expansion in Westminster

National musical instrument retailer Music & Arts announced Thursday that it will open its 20th Maryland location with a new store in Westminster.

Primarily serving the band and orchestra community in the region with instruments and instruction, the facility is located at 210 Malcolm Drive, Suite 110. The new store’s leadership team includes retail manager Cade Leek alongside senior sales associates Jeremy Burke and Joe Derr.

Music & Arts’ headquarters is in Frederick, and it operates more than 500 retail and affiliate locations with more than 200 dedicated educational representatives servicing schools across the country.