Raquel Hyatt | Waranch & Brown

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Waranch & Brown , one of the top litigation defense firms in Maryland, is pleased to announce the hiring of Raquel J. Hyatt as a trial attorney and associate. Ms. Hyatt is gaining considerable experience defending medical malpractice cases and representing health care providers in her new role.

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