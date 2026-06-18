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Raquel Hyatt | Waranch & Brown

    June 18, 2026//

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Raquel Hyatt | Waranch & Brown

Raquel Hyatt | Waranch & Brown

    June 18, 2026//

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Raquel HyattWaranch & Brown, one of the top litigation defense firms in Maryland, is pleased to announce the hiring of Raquel J. Hyatt as a trial attorney and associate. Ms. Hyatt is gaining considerable experience defending medical malpractice cases and representing health care providers in her new role.

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