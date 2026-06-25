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Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

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Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

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NEW YORK – Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday moved to drop a third-degree charge against after the disgraced movie mogul’s accuser said she did not want to testify in what would have been a fourth .

Weinstein’s third trial in state court over an allegation that he raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann ended in a mistrial in May after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Mann accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 while Mann resisted and repeatedly said, “No.” Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann and assaulting Haley at his first trial in New York in 2020, but the state’s highest court overturned the conviction after concluding that he did not get a fair trial.

Weinstein, 74, had pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree rape and has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex. A representative on Thursday said Weinstein was relieved by the outcome and believes the charge never should have been brought.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said Thursday that testifying before two grand juries and three trial juries had been an “extraordinarily taxing ordeal” for Mann and that she did not wish to take the stand again.

Bragg’s office also said it asked the court to sentence Weinstein to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting one-time production assistant Miriam Haley.

Weinstein, an Oscar-winning film producer and Miramax studio co-founder, has remained behind bars since his conviction was overturned due to his conviction in another case.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or misconduct, allegations Weinstein denies.

Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; editing by Mark Porter and Bill Berkrot.

Tags: rape, harvey weinstein, entertainment, criminal law, new york, trial, jury
Tags: rape, entertainment, new york, jury, harvey weinstein, criminal law, trial

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