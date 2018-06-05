Quantcast

Nelson Mullins’ managing partner: Miles & Stockbridge owes me money, too

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2018

A former Miles & Stockbridge PC attorney who left to become managing partner at another firm testified Tuesday he was not paid for his last two weeks of work at his former office and has not received his roughly $100,000 capital contribution.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo