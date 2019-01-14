Dan Dobbs | Standard Solar

Dan Dobbs, former SunEdison executive and co-founder of Solar Grid Storage, has joined Standard Solar as executive vice president, structured finance.

Dobbs will leverage his experience and leadership in the storage industry, structured finance and beyond, to help Standard Solar to continue to grow its business. Prior to joining Standard Solar, Dobbs was vice president of distributed energy at Anbaric Development Partners, an early stage developer of large-scale electric transmission systems, transformative campus energy systems and storage-based microgrid solutions.