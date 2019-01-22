Quantcast

Partial expungement proposal provokes concerns, opposition

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Judiciary continues to oppose legislation that would allow for partial expungement of criminal records until courts can be sure their technology and staff will be up to the task. House Bill 13, introduced by Del. Erek Barron, D-Prince George's, would allow crimes an individual was not convicted of to be expunged even when one ...

