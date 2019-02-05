Quantcast

Senators weigh removing governor from the parole process

Bill would apply to lifers who have served 30 years

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 5, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland governors would be stripped of the final say in parole decisions for inmates sentenced to life who have served 30 years in prison, under legislation being considered by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Senate Bill 121 is designed to ensure due process for inmates by obviating the political risk a governor would run ...

