Bill to repeal adultery returns to General Assembly

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2019

A bill to decriminalize adultery has returned to the General Assembly after failing in 2018 due to concerns about its impact on parties' ability to "plead the Fifth" in divorce cases. Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery, is again sponsoring the bill, which she promised to do last year after it passed the House but died in a ...

