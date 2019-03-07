Quantcast

US productivity up modest 1.9 percent in fourth quarter

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger March 7, 2019

U.S. productivity grew at a rate of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement over the third quarter. Labor costs rose 2 percent, the strongest gain since the beginning of 2018.

