Quantcast

Former court employee sues Baltimore clerk’s office for gender bias

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 11, 2019

A former employee of the Baltimore City Circuit Court filed a federal lawsuit against the clerk's office Thursday, alleging she was fired in retaliation for complaining about sex discrimination. Erica Lunn claims she filed complaints internally saying that the dress code for court employees was enforced unevenly and that female employees were forced to "pirouette" in front of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo