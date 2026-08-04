Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Redistricting referendum passes in MD House, Senate

Home >Government > Annapolis >

Redistricting referendum passes in MD House, Senate

IMG_8912

Senate Minority Leader Stephen S. Hershey Jr. and Minority Whip Justin Ready prepare amendments before debating legislation to allow voters to decide if they will alter the standards for congressional redistricting, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Redistricting referendum passes in MD House, Senate

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Maryland House passes ballot question Tuesday morning
  • Senate passes it hours later
  • Del. Thomas S. Hutchinson proposes secession amendment
  • House Minority Leader criticizes special session purpose

— After hours of debate, both chambers of the Maryland approved a question for the November ballot to clarify in the state constitution the process for congressional redistricting.

The General Assembly convened for a special legislative session this week to debate the redistricting referendum. The House passed it on a vote of 96-38.  In the Senate hours later, the bill passed, 32-13, with nine amendments failing to go through.

In a statement after the bill was passed, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who had pushed for midcycle redistricting for nearly a year, said he believes that there needs to be federal reform in this arena, but the moment required state action.

“I look forward to working together to pass the amendment with a strong YES vote in November,” Moore said of the General Assembly.

Because referendums don’t need the governor’s signature, as House Speaker , D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s, said during a news conference after the vote, “The next decisions belong to the people.”

If the referendum is approved by voters on Nov. 3, the General Assembly would have sole authority over the configuration of Maryland’s congressional districts as long as they follow federal guidelines. 

Maps could still be challenged, but the legislature would have the authority to directly send any lawsuits up to the state Supreme Court. 

Before casting his opposition vote, Sen. Jason Gallion, R-Cecil and Harford, said the bill was “rammed through” and that the General Assembly reminds him of professional wrestling.

“There’s a lot of parallels with professional wrestling because the action and the debates are real, but many times the outcome is predetermined, and that’s where we’re finding with this debate today,” said Gallion.

Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-Middle Eastern Shore, said the General Assembly’s Eastern Shore Delegation voted unanimously Tuesday morning the reject the ballot question when they hit the House and Senate floors.

“I’m going to be blunt: Rural Maryland is not treated the same as urban Maryland across the board, issue by issue,” Mautz said. “It’s blatant, it’s well-known, and it’s well-understood that urban Maryland has more political power.”

 

The House passed the constitutional amendment largely along a party-line vote Tuesday morning but not before nearly six hours of debate and 20 failed amendments were lobbed at the bill the night before. They included a measure that would have banned midcycle redistricting in Maryland altogether, another that would have required ID when voting and one that would have started the process to allow the Eastern Shore to secede.

Brought forth by Del. Thomas S. Hutchinson, R-Lower Eastern Shore, the latter would have placed an additional question on the ballot to allow residents of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties to determine whether they would like to create their own state.

The question would have been nonbinding because it would take both an act of the General Assembly and Congress to enact.

Brandishing a blue, crab-emblazoned flag, Hutchinson said that — were the amendment successful — he would recommend that the peninsula be named “Mardelva because we do think we’d be able to convince lower Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Virginia to join us as well.”

The amendment failed on a voice vote, but the conversation surrounding what Republicans call the potential disenfranchisement of Eastern Shore voters continued.

IMG_8828
House Minority Leader Jason Buckel asks why the General Assembly convened a special legislative session if the Democratic supermajority isn’t pursuing a new map during a debate on Aug. 4, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

“This is a bill that affects us and specifically us,” Del. Christopher T. Adams, a Republican and the chair of the Eastern Shore Delegation, said Tuesday morning.

Adams said that U.S. Rep. , the lone Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation whose seat would be in question if the legislature were to adopt an 8-0 map, was elected because “he was an authentic, realistic, pragmatic fighter for Eastern Shore Values.”

“The net effectiveness of this bill is to say that the citizens — the Republicans, the Democrats, the Independents — are not going to be granted the ability to communicate through vote who they want to represent themselves in Washington, D.C.,” Adams said. “What I’m saying is that we are saying to the citizens that because we can gerrymander out a congressional representative, we really don’t care how you vote.”

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

In response, House Majority Leader , D-Montgomery, said the bill has “nothing to do with maps or the Eastern Shore.”

“That is a future debate, future maps, future process, future decision,” Moon said. “None of that has been decided, and I do believe people are of mixed minds as to when — if ever — we should entertain new maps for the mid-decade cycle that we are currently in.”

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, then asked what the purpose of the special session was if no new map will come of it, reminding the Democratic supermajority that the chamber handily passed a new map during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

That map was never taken up in the Senate.

“Baloney. You’re going to do it, and if you don’t do it, you’re crazy,” Buckel said. “You proposed a map. We voted on a map four months ago. We saw what the map was.”

After the chamber adjourned the special legislative session, Senate Minority Leader Stephen S. Hershey Jr., R-Upper Eastern Shore, and Minority Whip Justin Ready, R-Carroll and Frederick, said they believe a lawsuit will be filed in state court Wednesday in an attempt to further delay the question’s ability to get on the ballot.

This story has been updated.

Tags: andy harris, Eastern Shore, redistricting, General Assembly, David Moon, Jason Buckel, Christopher Adams, Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Annapolis

Related Articles

Tags: Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Christopher Adams, Eastern Shore, redistricting, Annapolis, David Moon, Jason Buckel, General Assembly, andy harris

Related Articles

Related Content

Gov. Wes Moore says he wants Maryland voters to decide if the state constitution is amended to clarify criteria for congressional redistricting on Aug. 3, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

2 Wes Moore vetoes overridden by MD General Assembly; 3 maintained

The Maryland General Assembly overrode Gov. Wes Moore's vetoes on two bills: legislation to make divorce recor […]

August 4, 2026

SBA M&T Bank0002rd

Small business accelerator program launched in Frederick

M&T Bank has launched a free, 10-week program that will offer helpful resources and tools for business owners […]

August 4, 2026

Shipping containers are stacked at a terminal at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, March 10, 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo)

MD, states sue to challenge Trump’s latest tariffs

A group of 25 states, including Maryland, sued the Trump administration, over its latest round of tariffs on g […]

August 3, 2026

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), at podium, takes over the National Governors Association chairmanship from from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), right, on Aug. 1, 2026. Chairmanship of the bipartisan organization shifts between parties every year. (Photo by Kevin Hardy/Stateline)

Moore touts friendship with GOP governor as he takes over national association

Gov. Wes Moore officially took over as chair of the National Governors Association, assuming the prominent pos […]

August 3, 2026

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks on May 15, 2024. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

MD joins lawsuit over Trump policy of sharing benefits data with immigration authorities

Maryland sued to block a new policy allowing federal immigration authorities to receive information about low- […]

August 3, 2026

A man looks at a Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) model by Lockheed Martin at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland, September 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo)

MD-based Lockheed Martin to boost Patriot and THAAD missile parts production

The U.S. signed a more than $3 billion deal with Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to ramp u […]

August 3, 2026

Editors Picks

Gov. Wes Moore says he wants Maryland voters to decide if the state constitution is amended to clarify criteria for congressional redistricting on Aug. 3, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

2 Wes Moore vetoes overridden by MD General Assembly; 3 maintained

4/8/2026
IMG_8912

Redistricting referendum passes in MD House, Senate

4/8/2026
image00033

USCIS can’t prevent voter registration drives for new citizens, MD judge rules

4/8/2026
Saint Victor AR-15 Rifle is displayed during the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston, Texas, May 27, 2022. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

Trump administration sues Montgomery County over gun law

4/8/2026
Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park chain, is opening a new resort in Cecil County, Maryland, less than a half hour drive from Delaware.

Woman sues Great Wolf Lodge after alleged neck injury on Perryville waterslide

3/8/2026

Commentary

More News

Claude AI app logo on smartphone (Depositphotos)

Empowering employees to use AI requires leadership, not technological expertise,[...]

4/8/2026
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, accompanied by President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Trump’s EPA was wrong to terminate billions in climate grants, court rules

4/8/2026
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington on Dec. 18, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Supreme Court won’t halt $655M judgment against Palestinians over attacks

4/8/2026
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2026. (REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo)

GOP senators to back Blanche as AG after he rescinds ‘weaponization’[...]

3/8/2026
Capitol Hill staff member places signs before a news conference by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, on the steps of the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C, June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo)

Democratic senators urge Treasury to revive Harriet Tubman $20 bill plan

31/7/2026