United Heartland adds Md. for worker’s comp insurance

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2019

United Heartland, a New Berlin, Wisconsin-based workers' compensation insurance company, announced Monday it will now offer workers' compensation insurance in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania and Louisiana. The announcement reflects the continued expansion of the company's footprint throughout the U.S.  Most recently, United Heartland expanded into Oklahoma and South Dakota. The United Heartland team will explore opportunities for appointing ...

