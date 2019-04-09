Quantcast

Councilman Costello: Baltimore charter bills ‘distractions’ until next summer

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 9, 2019

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello expects colleagues to push legislation to reform city government, but he called holding hearings on charter amendments before next summer a distraction. Costello serves as chairman of the Judiciary & Legislative Investigations Committee, which provides the committee hearings for legislation proposing a charter amendment. After the controversy about payments Mayor Catherine ...

