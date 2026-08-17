Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

Home >Environment >

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain speaks about a settlement between the state and the operators of a Woodberry broadcast tower sued over lead paint contamination. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain speaks about a settlement between the state and the operators of a Woodberry broadcast tower sued over lead paint contamination. April 2026 (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • City joins lawsuit against Television Tower, Inc. and Skyline Tower Painting, Inc.
  • Lawsuit alleges lead paint chips spread during 2022 repainting
  • Maryland attorney general secured $2.2 million settlement
  • Skyline Tower Painting, Inc. banned from Maryland services

Baltimore joined a lawsuit against companies accused of contaminating the city with lead paint chips during a repainting of a broadcast transmission tower.

The amended complaint in seeks class-action representation of property owners in the area within a 4,000-foot radius of the approximately 1,000-foot-tall broadcast tower located at 723 Malden Ave. in the neighborhood.

“We entered this suit to ensure that the Defendants clean up the hazardous materials that they spread not only on City-owned properties but in our neighborhoods,” Baltimore City Solicitor Ebony M. Thompson said in a statement Thursday, the day the city joined.

The ongoing suit is being waged by area property owners against Television Tower, Inc. and Skyline Tower Painting, Inc. seeking damages and injunctive relief for the 2022 power washing and repainting of the “TV Hill” transmission tower, alleging that lead paint chips and dust were spread during the process. 

Defendants in the class action lawsuit also include CBS Television Licenses LLC, Hearst Television Inc. and Scripps Broadcasting Holdings LLC, which transmit programing from the tower under via the news stations WJZ-TV, WBAL-TV, and WMAR-TV.

Scripps Broadcasting declined to comment. None of the other defendants immediately responded to requests for comment.

The law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is representing the city in the case.

Lead paint is poisonous and can cause permanent brain damage, organ failure, learning delays and high blood pressure if ingested or breathed in.

In 2022, Skyline Tower Painting and its owner, Christopher Mecklem, pleaded guilty to violating Maryland environmental law as it relates to the illegal dispersal and disposal of lead-containing paint in Baltimore. 

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR:

The state separately filed a lawsuit against both Television Tower] and Skyline Tower Painting.

In May 2023, Maryland Attorney General , a Democrat, filed a civil complaint alleging that Television Tower knew that the transmission tower was coated with lead-based paint when it hired Skyline Tower Painting, Inc. to power wash and repaint it. Skyline Tower Painting was not accredited to provide lead paint abatement services in Maryland.

According to an April news release from Brown’s office, the state was awarded a $2.2 million settlement and consent decree. Following the ruling, Television Tower removed Skyline Tower Painting from the project.

Under the consent decree, Television Tower agreed to complete the repainting of the structure with accredited contractors by June 30 of this year, complete a final cleanup inspection when the tower is repainted and perform a soil sampling study to confirm that there is no increase in lead soil levels attributed to paint flakes.

Additionally, Skyline Tower Painting was prohibited from offering services in the state.

“Baltimore has a long history with lead paint, and we know firsthand how dangerous it can be, especially for our youngest residents,” Baltimore Mayor said in a statement. “Anyone taking on a remediation effort must do so carefully, without spreading harmful waste in our neighborhoods.”

This story has been updated.

Tags: Ebony Thompson, anthony brown, Brandon Scott, Environment, Woodberry, Baltimore, civil litigation, Baltimore City Circuit Court

Related Articles

Tags: anthony brown, Baltimore City Circuit Court, Baltimore, civil litigation, Ebony Thompson, Brandon Scott, Environment, Woodberry

Related Articles

Related Content

An 'Injured, hon?' ad for WGK Personal Injury Lawyers on the Old Town National Bank building at Fallsway and North Gay Street in downtown Baltimore.

Morgan State shooting victim files malpractice suit against MD law firm

A victim from the 2023 shooting at Morgan State University sued WGK Personal Injury Lawyers, the Baltimore law […]

August 17, 2026

1 PHARMACISTS 081426

Pharmacist pay lawsuit naming Hopkins, Bethesda association tossed

A Maryland federal judge threw out an antitrust lawsuit alleging that early career pharmacists’ wages were sup […]

August 13, 2026

Kalshi logo appears in this illustration taken April 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Baltimore sues prediction markets as 4th Circuit weighs state case

The prediction market Kalshi called Baltimore's lawsuit against it "political theater" hours after the city fi […]

August 13, 2026

‘6 7’ chicken nuggets (16:9)

Salisbury’s Perdue settles ‘6-7’ chicken nugget lawsuit

Perdue Foods, the poultry giant headquartered on Maryland's Eastern Shore, agreed to dismiss its lawsuit over […]

August 12, 2026

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

MD redistricting lawsuit unsealed; hearing scheduled for later this month

A lawsuit challenging Maryland's redistricting effort has been unsealed after being hidden from public view fo […]

August 12, 2026

Anne Arundel County Circuit Courthouse. (The Daily Record file/Bryan P. Sears)

MD redistricting case has been sealed for days; Republicans add another

A lawsuit challenging Maryland's redistricting ballot question has been hidden from the public view since it w […]

August 11, 2026

Editors Picks

An 'Injured, hon?' ad for WGK Personal Injury Lawyers on the Old Town National Bank building at Fallsway and North Gay Street in downtown Baltimore.

Morgan State shooting victim files malpractice suit against MD law firm

17/8/2026
Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain speaks about a settlement between the state and the operators of a Woodberry broadcast tower sued over lead paint contamination. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

17/8/2026
From left, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, Del. Nicole Williams, Gov. Wes Moore, Liliana Ramirez, House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk and We Are Casa Executive Director George Escobar smile as the bill to ban 287(g) agreements in Maryland is signed. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Immigration law community weighs pros, cons of MD’s new ICE laws

14/8/2026
IMG_0318

Trump immigration policy could rock Eastern Shore poultry industry, Van Hollen w[...]

14/8/2026
1 PHARMACISTS 081426

Pharmacist pay lawsuit naming Hopkins, Bethesda association tossed

13/8/2026

Commentary

More News

An Amazon box moves along a conveyor belt at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Amazon reinstates binding arbitration, bars class-action lawsuits

17/8/2026
Shipping containers are stacked at a terminal at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, March 10, 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo)

US court backs Trump’s power to close ‘de minimis’ tariff exem[...]

17/8/2026
The Safety 1st Grow and Go Sprint Car Seat at issue in the class action. (COURT FILING)

Class clears ‘injury’ hurdle in suit over recalled child car seats

17/8/2026
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2026. (REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden)

Blanche ‘not going to pledge that’ DOJ will be independent

17/8/2026
Selena Gomez attends the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Oct. 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Investors sue Selena Gomez for alleged fraud over mental health startup

14/8/2026