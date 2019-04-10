Quantcast

Baltimore seeks dismissal of outstanding claim in wrongful conviction suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2019

A wrongfully convicted man who already obtained a $15 million verdict against a Baltimore Police Department detective will continue litigating a claim of constitutional violations against the department after a federal appeals court dismissed an appeal of the verdict because the entire case has not concluded. Sabein Burgess was convicted in 1995 of killing his girlfriend, Michelle Dyson. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo