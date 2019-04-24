Quantcast

BCCC dental program offers free oral cancer screening

By: Sean Wallace April 24, 2019

Baltimore City Community College’s dental hygiene program students will be offering free oral cancer screening Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Life Science Building lobby at the school, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave. Oral cancer screening is an examination that will be performed by dental hygiene students who will look for signs of cancer or ...

