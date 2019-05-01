Chris Stark | GKV

Chris Stark was promoted to vice president and associate creative director with GKV.

Stark will be responsible for the creative development and execution of digital strategy, copywriting and marketing materials for GKV clients including the Maryland Lottery, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association and Sprint.

Stark joined GKV in 2004 and brings more than 20 years of experience in creating effective advertising campaigns for local, national and international brands.

Prior to joining GKV, Stark worked as lead art director at the Campbell Group, an advertising agency that specialized in the tourism industry and governmental marketing assignments. GKV acquired the Campbell Group in 2004.

Stark earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising design from the University of Maryland. An avid baseball fan who coaches youth players, Stark set the school record for most runs scored in a season as a walk-on player with the Terrapins. He lives in Towson with his wife, Karen, and their three sons.