Whiteford Taylor & Preston relocates Montgomery County office

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 6, 2019

Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP has relocated its Montgomery County office to a larger location in downtown Rockville, the firm announced Monday. The new office, at 111 Rockville Pike, has more room to accommodate its 11 attorneys and 10 support staff members. The old office in Bethesda had 10 attorney offices, while the new one has ...

