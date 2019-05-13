Quantcast

Montgomery Co. jury awards $2M medical malpractice verdict

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 13, 2019

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $2 million to a woman who suffers complications caused by spinal surgery. A jury of five women and one man found Thursday that orthopedic surgeon Navinder Singh Sethi and Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates failed to exercise due care in treating plaintiff Patricia Bent and did not obtain informed consent from Bent ...

