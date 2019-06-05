Quantcast

Hopkins, nurses reach settlement over unionization dispute

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 5, 2019

Johns Hopkins Hospital has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board that will allow the hospital's nurses to pursue unionization if they want. Under the agreement, the hospital will post signs that say it will not prohibit nurses from talking about the union, will not create the impression hospital management is watching out for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo