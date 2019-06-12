Quantcast

Earth Networks launches weather alert app for organizations

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019

Earth Networks Inc., a weather data company based in Germantown, launched a new mobile app and hub that lets organizations deliver weather information and alerts to employees. The new Sferic Connect service lets an administrator choose the weather information that their agency wants to be notified about and can set up alert groups and custom weather warnings and ...

