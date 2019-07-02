FEATURED MOVER | Jarnell Swecker, United Way of Central Md.

Jarnell Swecker was named senior vice president and chief marketing officer with United Way of Central Maryland.

Swecker will lead the marketing and communications teams, working to drive growth and awareness of the nonprofit organization, which works to make the communities of greater Baltimore stronger. She also will be a member of the Executive Management Team.

As CMO, she will oversee her division’s strategy, systems and operations, creating and executing innovative marketing and fundraising strategies that will lead to increased awareness of United Way’s work, and will help drive relevance throughout the region.

A determined problem solver and expert multi-tasker with high energy, creativity and perseverance, Swecker most recently served as vice president of marketing for Rappaport, a commercial real estate developer and service provider that focuses on the retail sector. She brings more than 16 years of accomplishments in transferring executive-level vision to front-line execution in commercial real estate, corporate, higher education, and government environments to the CMO position. Previously, she developed communications and programs to benefit vulnerable public housing residents and struggling small U.S. manufacturers.

ABOUT JARNELL SWECKER

Resides in:

Howard County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts and MBA from University of Maryland, College Park. Go Terps!

If you had not chosen marketing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Interior designer or private investigator. Like marketing, both involve pushing boundaries and exploring ideas.

Favorite vacation:

Outer Banks, North Carolina

When I want to relax, I … :

Walk a peaceful, wooded trail or lakefront with my husband.

Favorite book:

The children’s book, “Rabbits New Rug,” by Judy Delton, a lesson on the dangers of cherishing material items over people.

Favorite quotation:

“Be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.” – James M. Barri