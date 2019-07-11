Quantcast

Lidl US recalls wooden grasping toys sold in Md. stores

By: Daily Record Staff July 11, 2019

Grocery store chain Lidl US announced Thursday the recall of a wooden toy sold at its locations in Maryland which could pose as a choking hazard to small children. Company officials said the wooden wheels on the Playtive Junior Wooden Grasping Toy can detach and release small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children. The ...

