Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan says he will find funds for rape testing kits

Governor says he's not concerned with how federal agencies are using Md. driver's license data

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 17, 2019

CRISFIELD — Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he plans to find alternate funding for some programs for which he blocked spending earlier this month, including money to alleviate a backlog of untested rape kits. The money for those and other criminal justice items remains unspent as the governor and lawmakers disagreed over$245 million in fenced-off funds set ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo