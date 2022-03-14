Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daily Record government affairs reporter Bryan P. Sears speaks with Mileah Kromer in a free webinar discussion Monday, March 14.
Watch: Eye On Annapolis webinar addresses poll findings, state’s COVID response, more

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022

Daily Record government affairs reporter Bryan P. Sears speaks with Sen. Clarence Lam in a free webinar discussion Monday, March 14.

Daily Record government affairs reporter Bryan P. Sears hosted Mileah Kromer and Sen. Clarence Lam for a free webinar discussion Monday, March 14, as part of the Eye on Annapolis series focusing on the 2022 General Assembly session.

Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, assessed the latest findings of the Goucher College Poll, including the strong approval ratings Gov. Larry Hogan has enjoyed well into his second term in office and lagging approval for President Joe Biden.

In the second part of the 30-minute program, Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current state of the pandemic and issues facing local and state health departments.

