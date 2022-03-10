Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Eye on Annapolis webinar to focus on politics, health department issues March 14

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022

Daily Record government affairs reporter Bryan P. Sears will host Mileah Kromer and Sen. Clarence Lam in a free webinar discussion at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, as part of the Eye on Annapolis series focusing on the 2022 General Assembly session.

Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, will assess the latest findings of the Goucher College Poll, including the strong approval ratings Gov. Larry Hogan has enjoyed well into his second term in office.

In the second part of the 30-minute program, Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, will discuss a variety of issues that have embroiled the state Department of Health.

Register for the free webinar here.

