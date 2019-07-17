Quantcast

Offit Kurman affiliates with NC firm, expands into Southeast

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019

Offit Kurman has announced it will affiliate with Horack Talley, a Charlotte, North Carolina, law firm, in a move that marks the Baltimore-based firm’s expansion into the Southeast. Fifty-one employees of Horack Talley, including 27 lawyers, will become Offit Kurman’s Charlotte office through the affiliation, which is to take effect Sept. 1. The affiliation expands the footprint ...

