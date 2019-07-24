Quantcast

Verdict in prison guard assault case cut to $200K under damages cap

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2019

A $2.7 million verdict for a man who was assaulted by prison guards has been reduced to $200,000 under the cap on damages in lawsuits against the state and its employees. Kevin Younger was assaulted by several officers at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostics & Classification Center in Baltimore the day after he witnessed other inmates assaulting ...

