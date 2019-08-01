The Daily Record announces 2019 Reader Rankings honorees

You’ve voted, and the 199 winners of The Daily Record’s 2019 Reader Rankings are in.

A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings Gala to be held Oct. 9 at the American Visionary Art Museum. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event visit thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings/.

“The Daily Record is proud to announce the list of Reader Rankings winners,” Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner said. “What makes this honor extra special is that these winners were selected by our readers. We received more than 3,500 nominations. There were more than 25,000 votes to select the top three winners in each of the 67 categories.

“Join us on Oct. 9 for a party full of fun and excitement to celebrate these Maryland businesses that The Daily Record’s influential readers say are ‘the best’ in Maryland.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in more than 60 categories related to top employers, entertainment, business services, medical, education, law and legal services and real estate.

Winners will be invited to attend the gala where the top winners will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit The Reader Rankings website. The honorees also will be featured in a special publication inserted in the Oct. 10 edition of The Daily Record.

For a complete list of winners, visit thedailyrecord.com/reader-rankings/.