Quantcast

Let’s Move finds a new home at WayForth

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Let's Move, a Fulton-based provider of professional move management services in Baltimore and Washington, announced Friday the company has been acquired by WayForth, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Let's Move, founded in 2006, offers move management assistance designed to provide complete home transition and relocation services in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and has serviced more than ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo