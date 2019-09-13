Quantcast

Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission begins work to address atrocities

By: Louis Krauss September 13, 2019

At least 40 African Americans were lynched in Maryland between 1850 and 1950, according to research presented Thursday at the kickoff meeting of a statewide commission charged with examining each killing and recommending what Maryland should do as a form of reconciliation. The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created last spring by the Maryland General ...

