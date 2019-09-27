Quantcast

Dundalk killer must be returned to Ohio, court rules

Aleman had been found not criminally responsible

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 27, 2019

Pending further appeals, a man found not criminally responsible in the stabbing death of his former Dundalk landlord will be heading not to a Maryland psychiatric facility but back to a prison in Ohio, where he is serving an 11-year sentence for assaulting a police officer in a recorded incident that went viral. Maryland’s intermediate appellate ...

