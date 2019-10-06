Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Medical cannabis chief says new round of licenses will yield minority participation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 6, 2019

The chairman of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission said he is optimistic that a new round of license approvals for growers and dispensaries will include awards to businesses owned by minorities. Brian Lopez, chairman of the commission that will eventually award four grower and 10 processor licenses, told a gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs on Thursday that concerns ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo