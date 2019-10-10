The Daily Record announces Excellence in Construction and Real Estate award winners

The Daily Record has announced its Excellence in Construction & Real Estate winners for 2019.

Created this year, Excellence in Construction & Real Estate Awards honor individuals and companies who are changing the landscape of Maryland through design, construction, project management, lending, innovation and more.

The construction category recognizes architects, developers, engineers, environmental sensitivity, general contractors, historic preservation, homebuilders, interior design/staging, lender/bonding agents, project managers, projects of the year and subcontractors.

Real estate categories are commercial real estate agent and rising star.

“Individuals and companies that are being honored with The Daily Record’s first Excellence in Construction & Real Estate Awards are creating jobs, building healthy spaces, and helping families and companies achieve their dreams,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “We are pleased to recognize them for their professional excellence.”

The awards will be presented Nov. 18 at a celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The Center Club, 100 Light St. in Baltimore. Winners will be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 19 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

To see a complete list of winners, purchase tickets for the awards ceremony and more information about the event, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/excellence-in-construction-and-real-estate/.