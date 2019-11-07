Quantcast

App for tape measure distributed by JastinTech gets new feature

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor November 7, 2019

The app that powers a digital tape measure that is distributed in North America by a Columbia firm has gained a new feature in a recent update.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo