Quantcast

Morgan plans cloud computing program as Amazon nears

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 12, 2019

Morgan State University plans to offer a degree in cloud computing as universities around Maryland evaluate program offerings to make students more attractive to companies like Amazon and Google. The university’s Board of Regents approved the cloud computing program at its most recent meeting, the university announced Monday. The program must still be approved by the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo