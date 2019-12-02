Quantcast

2 circuit court judges appointed in Prince George’s, Washington cos.

By: Louis Krauss December 2, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan has named two judges to the circuit courts for Prince George’s and Washington counties. Prince George’s County District Court Judge Bryon Bereano was appointed to the circuit court for Prince George's County, while attorney Andrew Wilkinson was appointed to the Washington County Circuit Court, Hogan's office announced Friday. Bereano, son of lobbyist Bruce Bereano, ...

