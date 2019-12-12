Quantcast

Greenspring buys 5.5-acre Gould Street waterfront site

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

Greenspring Realty Partners, Inc. has bought a 5.5-acre waterfront site at 2105 Gould St. in Baltimore for $3.525 million, the commercial real estate investment company announced Thursday. The site, which contains the defunct Gould Street Power Plant, features 400 feet of water frontage, a deep water berth and a bulkhead. It was formerly owned by Exelon Corporation and ...

