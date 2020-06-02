Video: Peaceful protests followed by unruly night in Baltimore

Protesters led by city youth took to downtown Baltimore’s streets Monday to demand justice for people killed during interactions with police across the nation, and an end to what activists call discriminatory policing.

Thousands of protesters departed from the Baltimore Convention Center, walked along Interstate 83 and eventually ended the demonstration at City Hall without incident. By Monday night, however, a much smaller group remained and the situation devolved into a confrontation with police.

Activists threw bottles and fireworks at police and attempted to stop a convoy of Maryland State Police armored vehicles from passing the intersection of Baltimore Street and Guilford Ave. Protesters, however, did turn over to police the person they said lobbed a light firecracker at a row of officers.

Fights broke out and some windows were smashed before police eventually broke up the remaining group after midnight.