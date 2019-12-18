Quantcast

LinkedIn Local Baltimore donates $20K to Living Classrooms Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2019

Officials with LinkedIn Local Baltimore, a monthly community-based event series, donated $20,000 to James Bond, president of Living Classrooms Foundation, during a check presentation Wednesday at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park, 1417 Thames St., in Fells Point. LinkedIn Local Baltimore is a monthly community-based event series with all proceeds benefiting Living Classrooms Foundation, a Baltimore-Washington ...

