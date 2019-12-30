Quantcast

Baltimore human resources employee fired for altering her ADA documents

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 30, 2019

A Baltimore City Department of Human Resources employee was terminated recently for submitting altered documents to extend their leave under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city's Office of the Inspector General reports. The unnamed employee was accused of changing an ADA form to add two weeks to her return to work date, according to a report ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo