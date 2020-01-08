Quantcast

Gun group files final plea for high court review of Maryland permit law

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 8, 2020

In a final plea that the Supreme Court hear their Second Amendment appeal, Maryland gun-rights advocates stated Wednesday that law-abiding citizens have the same constitutional right to carry handguns outside their homes for protection as the justices said they do inside. Thus, law-abiding citizens need not provide state police with a “good and substantial reason” for ...

