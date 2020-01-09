Quantcast

Maryland comptroller says he’s running for governor

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 9, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot confirmed Thursday he is running for governor in 2022. Franchot, a Democrat who is in his fourth four-year term as the state's tax collector, said he would govern in a similar way to how he has run the comptroller's office, focusing on bringing respect, responsibility and results to the state's ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo