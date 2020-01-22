Quantcast

Case against lawyer accused of smuggling Suboxone put on inactive docket

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 22, 2020

A Baltimore attorney accused of smuggling Suboxone to a client in prison had his case placed on the inactive docket by prosecutors Tuesday. Steven Thurman Mitchell, 55, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court last year with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of contraband, intent to deliver contraband and delivery of contraband, according to online ...

