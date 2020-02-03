Quantcast

Hospitals tout new approach on birth injury bill after record Hopkins verdict

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 3, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland hospitals will take a new crack at getting lawmakers to create a fund to compensate families of babies injured during birth, an attempt that has taken on new urgency following a record $229 million verdict against Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center last year. Attempts to create a no-fault birth injury fund failed for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo