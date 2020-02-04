Sean Doordan | St. John Properties

Sean Doordan, senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John Properties Inc., was elected to the Board of Directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local association has approximately 450 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state. Part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America, the association is comprised of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and law industries.

