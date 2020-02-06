Quantcast

Foster parents would have right to intervene under Senate bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 6, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Foster parents, often treated as mere witnesses in placement decisions regarding children in need of assistance (CINA), would have the right to intervene in the court cases where those decisions are made under legislation that came before a Senate panel Thursday. “Foster parents are among the most caring, giving, thoughtful people you will find ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo